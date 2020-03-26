B.C. is revealing the "next steps" of its response to COVID-19 under the provincewide state of emergency this morning.

Premier John Horgan and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth were scheduled to speak from Victoria at 9:30 a.m. PT. CBC News is livestreaming the news conference.

No further details of the announcement were immediately released.

No orders have been made under the provincial state of emergency since it was declared March 18. So far, any directives have been made by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry under a separate public health state of emergency.

Farnworth made the provincewide declaration to give the government the power to use any emergency tools necessary to respond or lessen the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Thursday morning, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the pandemic is "the most serious health emergency the province has ever faced."

"We have to be all in," Dix said.