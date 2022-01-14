B.C. health officials provide update on COVID-19 restrictions that shut down gyms, bars

Health officials in B.C. are providing an update Tuesday on public health restrictions that closed down gyms and bars last month in an effort to stop the Omicron variant's spread across the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are due to speak at 1:30 p.m. PT.

CBC News will livestream the update.

In December, officials announced more public health measures including the shutdown of bars and nightclubs, as well as gyms and dance studios. Organized indoor gatherings like weddings and funerals were also banned.

The previous order was set to expire at 12:01 a.m. PT Tuesday, Dix said on Monday.

He said in a statement on Twitter the updated order was made to ensure the restrictions were in place until Henry spoke about them this afternoon.