B.C. to announce support for tenants, landlords
Housing minister expected to speak at 1:15 p.m. PT
With just days left before the next round of rent payments are due, B.C. is expected to announce supports for renters and landlords struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Housing Minister Selina Robinson and Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End and former chair of the Rental Housing Task Force, are scheduled to speak from Victoria at 1:15 p.m. PT.
Tenants and landlords alike have been increasingly anxious as the first of the month approaches, with the outbreak keeping countless people at home and out of work.
Advocates groups for both groups have called on federal and provincial governments to offer some kind of relief before Tuesday, April 1. There has been a particularly strong push for a moratorium on rental payments and evictions for the duration of the outbreak.
"We really believe that a universal moratorium [on evictions] is only common sense within the biggest flu pandemic in 100 years," said David Hendry, with the Vancouver Tenants Union, referring to the 1918 Spanish Flu.
Hendry said the union has heard from a number of tenants facing eviction at the end of the month for a variety of reasons, like suite renovations or larger developments with a move-out deadline. He said the union believes evictions are a danger to public health.
"We think it's actually putting people's lives at risk."
Help for renters was notably missing from the $5-billion financial aid plan unveiled by the B.C. government earlier this week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday federal officials are looking at ways to get money to community housing providers and the nation's renters.
Canada's big banks agreed last week to a federal request to defer mortgage payments for up to six months for people suffering financially due to COVID-19, but Canadians soon reported confusion around eligibility requirements and concern about whether a deferral would mean taking a credit hit.
With files from Marc-Antoine Belanger and The Canadian Press
