B.C. announces $5B relief plan for residents, businesses during COVID-19 outbreak

The government of B.C. has announced a $5-billion economic action plan to help families and businesses struggling financially through the COVID-19 crisis, with funding through income supports and tax relief.

Premier John Horgan said the new plan has set aside $2.8 billion to immediately help people pay the bills and fund the services the public needs to get through the crisis, such as health care.

The other $2.2 billion is allocated as relief for businesses and, eventually, their recovery after the pandemic.

Finance Minister Carole James said the plan is the government's first step to address immediate needs and a response that will continue to "evolve as the situation evolves," in concert with federal initiatives.

"We know there's more to do. The pandemic will present extraordinary hurdles for all of us," James said Monday.

The coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented slowdown effect on economies across the country and the world as health officials ask residents to stay home to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Countless families are facing an insurmountable loss of income in B.C., while some businesses have been ordered to close entirely as they cannot continue to run under current public health orders banning crowds in any space.

James said the plan focuses on three areas: providing immediate financial relief to families, protecting the safety of British Columbians and frontline health-care workers and laying the groundwork for the economy's recovery down the road.

Support for renters, workers

Of the $2.8 billion for people and services, a statement said $1.1 billion will boost the income of people affected by COVID-19 — whether they be dealing with illness, financial strain or precarious employment.

"Workers who are sick, or quarantined and isolated ... who have been laid off. Parents who have to stay home from work. Those caring for sick family members — we know there are people unable to work who need help paying their rent and bills," said James.

A new B.C. Emergency Benefit will give a one-time, tax-free, $1,000 payment to people whose ability to work has been affected by the outbreak.

"This includes workers who have been laid off, who are sick or quarantined, parents with sick children, parents who stay at home from work while child-care centres and schools are closed, and those caring for sick family members, such as an elderly parent," read a statement from the B.C. government.

"The workers can be EI-eligible and non-EI eligible, such as the self employed. The benefit will be paid to B.C. residents, in addition to their federal income supports."

The new B.C. benefit will be in addition to the new federal Emergency Care Benefit or the federal Emergency Support Benefit, both also unveiled in Ottawa as a result of COVID-19 impacts.

Minister James said the other $1.7 billion for people and services includes investments in housing and shelter supports, income and disability assistance programs and crucial health services — such as funding for the BC Centre for Disease Control hotline, quarantine costs, lab tests and work underway at the First Nations Health Authority.

James said $50 million will go to the United Way and its Better at Home program, which helps seniors live independently.

The minister said more details on a plan to help renters in B.C. are expected Wednesday.

The province will continue to fund non-profits, delivery agencies and child-care providers. Licensed child-care providers will receive "enhanced funding" so they can keep their doors open.

A statement said B.C. is also freezing student loan payments for six months as of March 30.

Support for businesses

The remainder of the plan is set aside to help businesses.

The province said it is extending tax filing and payment deadlines for a number of taxes until Sept. 30, including:

PST.

Municipal and regional district tax.

Tobacco tax.

Motor fuel tax.

Carbon tax.

Effective immediately, businesses with a payroll over $500,000 can defer their employer health tax payments until the end of September. (Businesses with smaller payrolls are already exempt from paying the tax.)

The government is also postponing a number of new taxes and increases on existing taxes, originally set for April 1.

Business and light- and major-industry property classes will see their school tax cut in half. This will provide $500 million in immediate relief for business that own their property and allow commercial landlords to immediately pass savings on to their tenants in triple-net leases.

For the long-term, James said the province has allocated $1.5 billion for economic recovery — especially the tourism, hospitality and culture sectors.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.