Premier providing update on B.C.'s COVID-19 response

B.C. Premier John Horgan is set to provide an update on the province's response to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The premier is expected to announce whether B.C. is ready to move to its next phase ⁠— Phase 3 ⁠— of its restart plan, which would include more travel throughout B.C.

Horgan is scheduled to begin his press conference at 12:45 p.m. PT. CBC News will livestream his remarks.

The third phase of the reopening plan would also include resuming film and television productions and reopening movie theatres, spas, hotels and resorts. Overnight camping in parks would also be possible.

Last week, Horgan said he was waiting for modelling numbers updating the status of COVID-19 infections before making his decision. Those numbers were released Tuesday, showing recent contact rates in the province are at 65 per cent of normal.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. has been walking a fine line, increasing the number of connections without seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

She warned the province could see a "rapid rebound" in the number of cases if the province reopens too quickly.