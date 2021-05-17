B.C. health officials update new COVID-19 case numbers from over the weekend

Health officials in B.C. are set to provide an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the province for the first time since Friday, when it was announced that nearly 2.4 million doses of vaccine had been administered in the province to date.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. PT. CBC News will live stream the news conference here, on Twitter and on Facebook.

Last Wednesday, B.C. announced it had reached a vaccination milestone with more than 50 per cent of eligible adults now inoculated with at least one dose.

Officials have said B.C. is on pace to have each eligible adult receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Canada Day. Currently, anyone 18 and older in British Columbia can register for vaccination. This can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.

Restrictions on gatherings, indoor dining and travel will remain in place until May 25. Henry has said that small gatherings should be possible by the Canada Day long weekend.

Travelling outside of three regional zones without an essential reason remains prohibited until then. Violators can be fined up to $575.

The three zones based roughly on health region boundaries are:

The Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley (Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health areas)

Vancouver Island (Island Health)

Northern and Interior regions (Northern health and Interior Health)

B.C. residents cannot book accommodations or camping sites outside their zone and BC Ferries staff are contacting travellers to confirm the reasons for their travel. RCMP have also set up checkpoints to enforce the non-essential travel ban.