Intensive care hospitalizations rising as B.C. confirms 122 new cases of COVID-19

B.C. health officials announced 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Sixty people were in hospital with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, three less than Tuesday.

But as hospitalizations dipped slightly, the number of people in intensive care went up by the same amount to 23 from 20 patients the previous day — 10 more than a week ago.

The death toll remains unchanged at 219.

