Intensive care hospitalizations rising as B.C. confirms 122 new cases of COVID-19
B.C. health officials announced 122 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
23 people in intensive an increase of 3 from the day before and 10 more than a week ago
B.C. health officials announced 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Sixty people were in hospital with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, three less than Tuesday.
But as hospitalizations dipped slightly, the number of people in intensive care went up by the same amount to 23 from 20 patients the previous day — 10 more than a week ago.
The death toll remains unchanged at 219.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.