B.C. set to release its estimates on the spread of COVID-19

Top health officials in B.C. are releasing modelling information on COVID-19 on Friday morning, providing an estimate on how they believe the illness might spread through the province.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the report will be an indicator of how many people might become infected with the novel coronavirus that causes the illness during the outbreak.

CBC News is livestreaming the news conference at 11 a.m. PT.

Officials will also reveal how the province has been preparing for what could be the worst-case scenario by comparing what has happened in B.C. to what happened in countries with severe outbreaks, like China and Italy.

"We are using modelling, or different scenarios ... to, one, understand where we are in the trajectory of this outbreak here in B.C., but also to give some details of how we're planning to support the [health-care system] using what's happened around the world," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told CBC's The Early Edition on Friday.

"[It's] to do our best to make sure we're ready for whatever happens next."

Henry added the next few days will prove whether rules around physical distancing have helped to slow the spread of the virus.

"We know that it will take one incubation period before we see the full effect ... and we're on Day 10 now," the health officer said. "We should start to see some impact of that ... over the next week to two weeks."

Henry declared a public health emergency in B.C. on March 17. She has repeatedly said said self-isolation and physical distancing act like a firewall against the rapid spread of a virus.

On Thursday, officials said 725 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in B.C. But the number of people sickened might be higher because not everyone with relevant symptoms is tested and the virus can be spread by people who aren't sick enough to seek help, among other factors.

Fourteen people have died of the illness in B.C.