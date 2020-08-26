62 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. but no new deaths

B.C. has added another 62 cases of COVID-19 to its pandemic tally, but the number of active infections has fallen from a record high a day earlier.

As of Wednesday, there are 896 active infections from the novel coronavirus, down from 925 a day earlier. Hospitalizations have also fallen slightly from 22 COVID-19 patients to 21, including seven who are in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths from the virus, leaving B.C.'s total to date at 203.

Wednesday's update from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix touches on worries about what might happen in the fall.

"In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is understandable that many people have had increased anxiety and concern for the well-being of their families and themselves," Henry and Dix said in a written statement.

"For parents in particular, there is the added challenge of navigating a new approach to in-class learning that includes a number of additional public health protocols and precautions."

Earlier Wednesday, Education Minister Rob Fleming endorsed back-to-school plans released by all 60 school districts, calling them thoughtful and innovative.

"School will be new for everyone this year — just as how we spend time with friends and how we operate our businesses has required a different way of doing things than we have ever done before," Dix and Henry said.

'Unparalleled resiliency and determination'

Recent weeks have seen a steady increase in the active caseload in B.C., with as many as 109 new cases confirmed in a single day.

There have also been several new outbreaks in the health-care system and numerous community exposure events. Right now, there are 10 active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities, and two in acute care units of hospitals.

"As we look to the year ahead, we know that British Columbians will continue to demonstrate unparalleled resiliency and determination that will help see all of us through this pandemic," Dix and Henry said.

"Working together, we will learn and adapt our approach as we go, as we focus our efforts on prevention, detection and rapid response. This is what will keep us strong and help protect all of us."