B.C. announces 58 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

B.C. health officials announced one more death and 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a tie for the lowest number of new cases since Aug. 17.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said 31 people are in hospital, three more than on Monday and the highest number of hospitalized patients since June 10.

Ten people are in intensive care.

There are currently 1,124 people with active COVID-19 infections in the province. Public health is monitoring 2,761 people who have been exposed to the virus.

A total of 5,848 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in B.C. since the pandemic began and 209 people have died, while 4,505 people who tested positive have recovered.

Empty desks spaced apart in a classroom at Bridgeview Elementary in Surrey, British Columbia on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asked British Columbians to monitor their health more closely than ever this fall as cold and flu season approaches. Anyone who is not feeling well needs to stay home, she said.

She also urged British Columbians to be more cautious with their social interactions as weather cools and more people are drawn indoors.

"These more challenging colder months, we have to close those gaps that we've had here in the summer and flatten our curve again," she said.