COVID-19 alerts issued for 3 Whistler restaurants

Vancouver Coastal Health is asking patrons of three Whistler restaurants to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after possible exposures to the virus were reported to have happened during the week that began with Halloween celebrations.

In public exposure notices posted Tuesday, VCH officials said there were potential exposures at Earls Kitchen and Bar on Blackcomb Way, Buffalo Bill's Bar and Grill on Village Green and The Longhorn Saloon on Mountain Square in the resort town.

The dates for possible exposure at Earls are between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, according to the health authority. Potential exposure at The Longhorn and Buffalo Bill's is limited to Oct. 31.

The risk is low, said officials, but anyone who visited either location are asked to self monitor for symptoms of the illness.

The Vancouver Coastal Health website says COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets when a person who is sick coughs or sneezes.

The illness can also be spread when a healthy person touches an object or surface with the virus on it, and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes before washing their hands.