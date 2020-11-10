COVID-19 alerts issued for 3 Whistler restaurants
Vancouver Coastal Health says risk of exposure is low, but restaurant-goers are asked to monitor for symptoms
Vancouver Coastal Health is asking patrons of three Whistler restaurants to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after possible exposures to the virus were reported to have happened during the week that began with Halloween celebrations.
In public exposure notices posted Tuesday, VCH officials said there were potential exposures at Earls Kitchen and Bar on Blackcomb Way, Buffalo Bill's Bar and Grill on Village Green and The Longhorn Saloon on Mountain Square in the resort town.
The dates for possible exposure at Earls are between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, according to the health authority. Potential exposure at The Longhorn and Buffalo Bill's is limited to Oct. 31.
The risk is low, said officials, but anyone who visited either location are asked to self monitor for symptoms of the illness.
The Vancouver Coastal Health website says COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets when a person who is sick coughs or sneezes.
The illness can also be spread when a healthy person touches an object or surface with the virus on it, and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes before washing their hands.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.