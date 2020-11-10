Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 alerts issued for 2 Whistler, B.C., restaurants
British Columbia

Vancouver Coastal Health is asking patrons of two Whistler restaurants to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after possible exposures to the virus were reported to have happened during the week that began with Halloween celebrations.

Vancouver Coastal Health tweeted out advisories Monday about potential COVID-19 exposures at Earls Kitchen and Bar, and Buffalo Bill's Bar and Grill in Whistler, B.C., that might have occurred between Oct. 31, and Nov. 6, 2020. (Google Maps)

In a couple of tweets sent out Tuesday, VCH officials said there were potential exposures at both Earls Kitchen and Bar on Blackcomb Way and at Buffalo Bill's Bar and Grill on Village Green in the resort town.

The exposures at both establishments are believed to have occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, according to the tweets.

The risk is low, said officials, but anyone who visited either location are asked to self monitor for symptoms of the illness.

The Vancouver Coastal Health website says COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets when a person who is sick coughs or sneezes.

The illness can also be spread when a healthy person touches an object or surface with the virus on it, and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes before washing their hands. 

