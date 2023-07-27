If you are looking to beat the heat for free in Courtenay, B.C., this summer, pack a swimsuit and leave your wallet at home because the city has waived fees for its outdoor pool this season.

On Wednesday evening, city council voted to make access to the Courtenay and District Memorial Pool free starting Aug. 8 until it closes in September. The change is part of a pilot program to encourage people to learn about water safety and to provide a way to stay cool.

"A safe place to cool down from this nice summer heat we are getting is very important," said Kathy Collins, the city's recreation program manager, speaking Thursday on CBC's On The Island.

Collins said the move is also a way to introduce children and toddlers to the pool, which will hopefully lead to them feeling comfortable around water and registering for swimming lessons.

The Courtenay and District Memorial Outdoor Pool turns 75 next summer. (Facebook/Courtenay & District Memorial Outdoor Pool)

The outdoor pool, which turns 75 next summer, is located next to the Lewis Centre on the Old Island Highway. The facility also has a gym and squash courts inside and there is a wading pool, skate park and spray park nearby.

"It's a great way for families to spend the whole day," said Collins.

According to a staff report presented to council, the pilot will cost the city somewhere between $15,000 and $30,000 in lost revenue this year.

Anyone who has pre-paid for pool passes, says the report, will be eligible for a prorated refund or credit depending on their preference.

Free admission will apply to all ages and payment will only be required for aquafit classes and lessons.

Collins said staff will be tracking attendance as a benchmark for success and will report back to council in the fall. Council will then discuss if admission-free swimming will be approved next season as well.