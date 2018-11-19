Couple visiting from Ireland rescued from popular Mount Seymour hiking trail

A couple from Ireland is safe after getting rescued on the North Shore mountains last night.

The pair were on a hike to Dog Mountain — a popular 5-kilometre trail starting from the parking lot at Mount Seymour — around 1 o'clock yesterday afternoon, but got lost on their way back from the lookout.

Mike Danks with North Shore Rescue (NSR) said they ended up lost, and hiking downhill for around 2 hours. They called 911 when darkness set in.

NSR dispatched a team and said they found the pair uninjured after texting with them.

Danks said they did not have any lights or warm clothing with them, and were not wearing suitable footwear for the conditions.

The couple and rescuers made it back to the base of Mount Seymour safely around 8:00 p.m.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza