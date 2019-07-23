RCMP provide another update on double homicide, missing persons cases in Northern B.C.

RCMP are providing another update Tuesday as officers continue to investigate the discovery of three dead bodies, including a young couple, and the disappearances of two childhood friends in a quiet, far-flung corner of northern British Columbia.

A homicide investigation centres around the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and American Chynna Deese, 24, whose bodies were discovered on July 15 along the side of the Alaska Highway, south of a popular hot springs tourist destination.

The young couple was gunned down days into a three-week road trip bound for the U.S. state. Fowler's abandoned, blue Chevy van marked the crime scene on the side of the road.

The force is also investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found four days after those of Fowler and Deese, near the community of Dease Lake, about 470 kilometres away.

A burned-out pickup truck outfitted with a camper was found another two kilometres from that body. Its drivers, Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been missing for days. The Vancouver Island pair, friends since elementary school, had been driving to Whitehorse in search of work.

B.C. RCMP were expected to provide another update on the cases from its headquarters in the Lower Mainland at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Mounties have been slow to release details on the specifics of the investigations, if at all, as is fairly common practice with the force in the province. RCMP have acknowledged heightened public interest in the cases, given how "unusual" crimes of serious nature are in the north — let alone two at once — but have declined to give further information for fear of jeopardizing ongoing investigations.

"The rumour mill is rampant ... People are going from, 'It's a drug dealer' to serial killer," said Gail Andrews, whose family has run the remote Tetsa River Lodge at Mile 375 on the Alaska Highway for three generations. "It's become, 'Don't get out of your car, you'll get murdered.' People are nervous."

Andrews said visitors and residents staying the lodge heard sirens screaming by the property last week as police raced to the spot where Fowler and Deese's bodies were found about 100 kilometres away.

International media covering the travelling couple's homicides have reported that a suspect wanted in connection with a murder in Eastland County, Texas, has been brought to the RCMP's attention as it's believed he recently crossed the border into Canada. Derek Whisenand, 27, is believed to have gone to the province of Manitoba sometime during the week of June 24.

In an email Tuesday, RCMP Cpl. Janelle Shoihet said the RCMP has received a number of tips regarding Whisenand but said she did not have "a sense of whether or not be is being looked at in relation to the investigations in Northern B.C."

Another missing persons case involving two men from Surrey, B.C. also made headlines alongside news of the investigations in the north, but RCMP confirmed Tuesday that case is unrelated to the homicides.