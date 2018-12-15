A Kamloops, B.C., couple has brought the magical spirit of Christmas into their backyard in a big way with a homage to Whoville, the town in the classic Dr. Seuss tale How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Sue and Randy Adams started building the display on their Westsyde property two years ago. It recreates the fictional town populated by the whimsical, kind-hearted Whos, whom the Grinch attempts to steal Christmas from.

Whoville is the fictional town at the centre of Dr. Seuss' children's book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The book has been adapted into film several times. (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!)

Sue says the elaborate display is a chance to be a kid again.

"[We thought] let's enjoy each other and let's do something for the kids," she said.

With candy canes made from pool noodles, hand-painted replica Who-houses, and a giant decorated Christmas tree, the Adams' little Christmas village has only become more ornate as time has passed.

Randy Adams cuts the figures out and his wife Sue paints them. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

"We decided last year that we maybe wanted to put some houses in the yard," Sue said. "Then my husband said, 'I think I want to build street lights,' and that's when he really got on board."

"I cut it all out and she paints everything," Randy explained. "According to her, it's not finished yet. It's going to grow again next year."

The Adams' decorations have only become more elaborate over the years. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

This year, after consulting their neighbours, the Adams decided to open their backyard to the public for the first time. Anyone can stop by after 6 p.m., with admission by donation of a new or used book for Literacy Kamloops.

On Friday and Saturday nights, Sue and Randy dress up and screen the television version of the book on the side of their house.

Sue said her favourite visitor was a child who walked in and sat quietly in the glow of the film.

"He came in, sat down, saw the movie playing and I don't think he moved for half an hour," she said. "He was just in his glory."

For Randy and Sue Adams, their backyard Whoville is a chance to be a kid again. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

That makes it all worth it, Randy says.

"It's not just the kids," he adds. "It's the adults that come here and they have themselves a great time, too."

But Sue says you won't spot the lime-green anti-hero of the children's tale here.

"We've tried to stay away from the Grinch because, as we all know, the Grinch doesn't live here [in Whoville]," she said. "For us, it was just, let's have a peaceful place. Let's have a magical place."

