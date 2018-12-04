Police have arrested a couple following a number of complaints about thefts of jewelry and cash from homeowners in Salmon Arm, B.C.

The common denominator? The homes were listed for sale.

RCMP said the suspects posed as potential buyers to attend open houses between Sept.10 and Oct. 11, 2018.

A large amount of men's and women's jewelry was allegedly stolen during the showings.

Some, but not all, of the items have been recovered.

"Much of the jewelry has significant sentimental value with estimated losses exceeding the 10s of thousands in value," said Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP in a statement.

West said the suspects have been released and will have a court date in the new year.

The couple could potentially face charges ranging from theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.