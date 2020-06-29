Don't worry, bead happy: B.C. bead store still supplying smiles after 25 years

It's hard to pass by the windows of Country Beads in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood without being drawn to the colourful window.

The shop located on Fourth Avenue on the city's west side has attracted people to it since owner Sue Gill first opened the doors in October 1994.

And whatever the reasons people have for buying beads — whether to find a special charm for a hemp necklace from the mid-90s, or to stock up on supplies for crafternoon activities during a pandemic in 2020 —they have kept the store afloat for over 25 years in a city where many independent businesses have sank.

"I wanted people to meet up at the bead store," said Gill, who was fairly new to the city when she opened the shop and said she wanted a homey, community space where people could get together and be creative.

The colourful windows of Country Beads at 2015 West Fourth Avenue in Vancouver. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Gill got her wish and over the years has increased her selection of beads, charms, strings and cords to meet her customer's requests.

And she loves to find unique stock for the shop that may not be available in other craft stores.

"There are so many places I can travel to see what beads they have," said Gill, adding that travelling all over the world to find treasures to bring home is one of the best perks of being in the bead business.

Country Beads moved online due to COVID-19 concerns, but, even closed to customers, the shop attracts window shoppers. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Plus, she has had some discerning customers to please, including some on bead-shop tours of the Pacific Northwest.

"One time there were these six women and they had been travelling up the coast ... and hitting as many bead stores as they could," recalled Gill. "They all found something they liked."

There won't likely be many bead connoisseurs coming from foreign spots to the shop this summer, but even U.S. customers can currently shop Country Beads online.

Sue Gill, owner of Country Beads, said she was not a big beader herself when she opened the shop, but loved colour and texture and wanted a creative space where people could feel comfortable hanging out. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

The brick-and-mortar shop is closed due to COVID-19 concerns, but locals can drop by to pick up online purchases until the doors reopen which is expected to be soon.

Check the shop's website to find out when you can meet up at the bead store again. At a safe distance from the other beaders, of course.

One of the perks of owning a bead store, said Sue Gill, is traveling the world to find unique stock. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

To hear Sue Gill chat about Country Beads with CBC's Jason D'Souza, tap here.

Still Standing is a series about the small businesses in the Lower Mainland that have managed to stay open despite the challenges. Listen every second Tuesday on CBC Radio The Early Edition.

If you have a suggestion for a store or business in the Lower Mainland that's been around for awhile and provides a specialized service or has an unusual survival story, please email earlyed@cbc.ca