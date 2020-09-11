Cougar swipes at dog near Coquitlam Crunch, says B.C. Conservation Officer Service

B.C. conservation officers are patrolling a popular hiking trail in Coquitlam after a dog was injured by a cougar Friday morning.

In a written statement, the Conservation Officer Service said a hiker with a dog first spotted the cougar in the grass near the Coquitlam Crunch trail.

The hiker's dog was off-leash. It approached the cougar, which then swiped at the dog and chased it in the direction of people on the trail before leaving the area.

The service said the dog got stitches and is recovering.

ALERT| The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCCOS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCCOS</a> is warning the public about numerous cougar sightings on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquitlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquitlam</a> Crunch trail this morning. The cougar was spotted in the same general area where a black bear swiped a jogger two weeks ago. More here: <a href="https://t.co/of4cKWQvXZ">https://t.co/of4cKWQvXZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofcoquitlam?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofcoquitlam</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cqrcmp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cqrcmp</a> <a href="https://t.co/kxULymcVzv">pic.twitter.com/kxULymcVzv</a> —@_BCCOS

Coquitlam RCMP said it received several calls around 11:30 a.m. that a cougar was seen crossing the trail in the Panorama Road and Eagle Mountain Drive area.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed this is the same area where a black bear tapped a jogger two weeks ago.

The service says the trail remains open while it investigates. It asks the public to report any sightings to the RAPP line.