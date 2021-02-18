Cougar sighting puts elementary school under hold and secure order
Several incidents involving cougars have been reported in recent days
An elementary school in Coquitlam was in a hold and secure situation Thursday after a cougar sighting in the morning.
Const. Deanna Law with Coquitlam RCMP said officers were called to Eagle Ridge Elementary School just after 10 a.m. PT after someone reported an injured deer.
Law said no one from the Conservation Officer Service was available to check it out, so police went instead.
While in the area, officers were told that a cougar had been seen in the area. Police then told the school to initiate a "hold and secure" procedure at 10:30 a.m.
Police have since lifted the hold and secure, Law said, but the school, as of 12:30 p.m., was keeping it in place on its own accord, as an extra precaution.
The Ministry of Education describes a hold and secure as when "exterior doors are locked and monitored to allow students and staff to enter but otherwise the doors remain locked. Once inside, no one leaves the building."
Law said officers did not actually see the cougar.
Several cougar incidents have been reported in Coquitlam in recent days including attacks on pets and the stalking of a teenager.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.