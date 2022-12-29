A cougar is prowling this small island near Nanaimo, B.C., and residents are worried

Some residents on Protection Island say they are worried about a cougar prowling their small island community located in the harbour of Nanaimo, B.C.

Agnes Provost, one of around 350 residents on the island, about 1.5 kilometres northeast of downtown Nanaimo, says the first sighting of the cougar was on Dec. 23.

"I feel unsafe. This island and community is known for having children go around without parents," said Provost. "You know, going walking their dogs at night without fear. So yeah, it's changed."

She says the cougar has killed a deer and possibly a raccoon, but is not showing aggression toward residents.

"It's very friendly, doesn't seem to be climbing up any trees. And it goes around the beach. And it's very active at night."

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy confirms the Conservation Officer Service (COS) has received multiple reports of a cougar on Protection Island, and is monitoring the situation closely.

"Cougars are common on Vancouver Island and will swim to smaller islands from time to time," the ministry said in a statement.

'We don't want to kill it'

Graham Adams found the deer carcass underneath his deck, which has him concerned about going outside.

"That was about the time I decided not to tussle with a cougar near a fresh kill and headed back indoors," he wrote in an email to CBC News.

Adams says while he's used to cougars, growing up in Alberta, he worries about this particular cat sticking around in the community.

"The fact that this one is hanging around a relatively densely populated island and is seemingly unbothered by all the human activity is something that worries me, because it's a sign of a cat that's becoming habituated to humans."

Provost says residents have called conservation officers for a solution.

"We don't want to kill it, we just would like it to either go to Saysutshun Newcastle Island Marine Provincial Park or, you know, be relocated," said Provost. The provincial park is next to Protection Island.

But both Provost and Graham say conservation officers have said they don't want to intervene yet, because the cougar is exhibiting normal behaviour and not aggression.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DYK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DYK</a> cougars are great swimmers? It’s not unusual for cougars on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VancouverIsland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VancouverIsland</a> to occasionally island hop in search of prey.<br> <br>We’re getting reports of a cougar on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProtectionIsland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProtectionIsland</a> near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nanaimo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nanaimo</a> Cougars prey on deer and raccoons, which are abundant on these coastal islands. —@_BCCOS

The ministry is urging residents to secure all attractants such as garbage, pet food and compost, and advising residents to keep pets leashed or inside, and children in sight.

"Cougars can be attracted to children due to their small size and the noise they create," they said in the statement.

In a tweet, the COS said cougars are great swimmers, and it's not unusual for cougars on Vancouver Island to occasionally island hop in search of prey.

It's asking residents who have seen recent sightings or predatory behaviour to report it to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP.