Cougar killed in Coquitlam after teen reports being followed by 2 of the animals

A juvenile cougar has been killed after a teenager reported being followed by two of the animals in Coquitlam, B.C., the Conservation Officer Service says.

The 14-year-old had been walking home near Hyde Creek on Tuesday night when they noticed the two animals following behind.

The agency says in a statement that officers trapped and euthanized the animal Tuesday night, but failed to find the second cougar.

The pair are believed to be linked to attacks on two dogs in the Coquitlam area.

Conservation officers remained in the area on Wednesday with tracking dogs as they attempted to locate the second cougar.

The conservation service is recommending pet owners keep their dogs leashed, even in their backyards, saying it drastically reduces the chance of a conflict with a cougar.

It says there was an unrelated incident involving a big cat more than 10 kilometres away, in the Buntzen Lake area of neighbouring Anmore.