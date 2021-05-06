Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Cougar believed to be responsible for B.C. attack killed, says conservation service

Attack in Agassiz sent woman to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday.

Attack in Agassiz sent woman to hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday

The Canadian Press ·
Cougars, like the one pictured here, are widely distributed across B.C. but attacks are are rare, according to WildsafeBC. (Shutterstock / ovbelov)

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says it believes it has killed the cougar responsible for an attack on Tuesday that left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.

The service's predator attack team located two healthy, juvenile male cougars near where the attack took place on a property west of Agassiz, about 110 kilometres east of Vancouver.

The service says the animals could not be relocated, due to the threat they posed, and both were killed.

It says it understands that people may feel passionately about the animals and their well-being, but its focus is on public safety.

Yellow police tape is seen in the area west of Agassiz, B.C., where a woman was attacked by a cougar on May 4, 2021. (Name withheld)

The victim in Tuesday's attack remains in hospital, but the service says she is now in stable condition.

A series of cougar sightings and attacks on dogs earlier this spring in the Port Moody area of Metro Vancouver led to one cougar being caught and euthanized.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now