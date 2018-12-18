Boy, 2, attacked by cougar on trail near Mission

The B.C. Conservation Service says a 2-year-old boy was attacked by a cougar near Mission on Monday.

"It's a trail into a wooded area, and what we know so far is that an adult was taking some children for a walk," said Conservation Officer Todd Hunter.

"One of the young boys was attacked by a cougar when they were heading back to the trail."

The incident happened just after 4:00 pm PT on the Cascade Falls trail near Mission.

The boy suffered a puncture wound to his arm, as well as some scratches to his back.

Cascade Falls Park was closed after the incident, and Hunter said it remains closed as officers investigate.