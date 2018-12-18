Skip to Main Content
Boy, 2, attacked by cougar on trail near Mission
The B.C. Conservation Service says a 2-year-old boy was attacked by a cougar near Mission on Monday

Incident happened on the Cascade Falls trail near Mission

CBC News
The B.C. Conservation Service said the attack happened when an adult was taking some children for a walk. (Shutterstock)

"It's a trail into a wooded area, and what we know so far is that an adult was taking some children for a walk," said Conservation Officer Todd Hunter.

"One of the young boys was attacked by a cougar when they were heading back to the trail."

The incident happened just after 4:00 pm PT on the Cascade Falls trail near Mission.

The boy suffered a puncture wound to his arm, as well as some scratches to his back.

Cascade Falls Park was closed after the incident, and Hunter said it remains closed as officers investigate.

