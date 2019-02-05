Child mauled in cougar attack near Lake Cowichan

Authorities say a child under 10 years of age was mauled by one or more cougars in the area of Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island Friday afternoon.

The B.C. Ambulance Service says the child was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the injuries were to the child's head, neck and arms.

Inspector Ben York with the conservation officer service says officers believe two animals may have been involved.

He says authorities are hunting for them now.

More to come.