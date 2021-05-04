Woman airlifted to hospital after cougar attack in B.C.

A woman has been hospitalized after a cougar attack in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) said the woman was attacked early Tuesday on her own remote property in the Harrison Mills area, west of Agassiz.

A second person phoned 911 to report the attack just before 8:15 a.m. PT, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Dispatchers sent one air ambulance and three ground ambulances to the scene.

"The patient was cared for by paramedics and then transported in serious condition by helicopter to a trauma hospital," read an email from the service.

Cougars, also referred to as mountain lions, live across the southern third of B.C. Encounters with humans are rare, let alone attacks. Children under the age of 16 are most vulnerable.

The BCCOS said the woman attacked Tuesday was an adult.

More to come.