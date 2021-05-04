Woman airlifted to hospital after cougar attack in B.C.
Woman was attacked early Tuesday morning, according to officials
A woman has been hospitalized after a cougar attack in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) said the woman was attacked early Tuesday on her own remote property in the Harrison Mills area, west of Agassiz.
A second person phoned 911 to report the attack just before 8:15 a.m. PT, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
Dispatchers sent one air ambulance and three ground ambulances to the scene.
"The patient was cared for by paramedics and then transported in serious condition by helicopter to a trauma hospital," read an email from the service.
Cougars, also referred to as mountain lions, live across the southern third of B.C. Encounters with humans are rare, let alone attacks. Children under the age of 16 are most vulnerable.
The BCCOS said the woman attacked Tuesday was an adult.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?