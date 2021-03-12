Only 65 per cent of staff vaccinated at site of Kelowna outbreak, says Interior Health

Thirty-five per cent of staff at a long-term care home in Kelowna, B.C., that is currently battling a COVID-19 outbreak have not yet been vaccinated for the virus, according to the regional health authority.

Cottonwoods Care Home recorded 13 cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, including 11 residents and two staff, said Dr. Carol Fenton, a medical health officer with Interior Health.

Fenton said about 80 per cent of residents at the home, which houses 221 beds, have received a vaccine, versus 65 per cent of staff.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said most long-term care homes in B.C. have seen high uptake of the vaccine from residents and staff, who made up the first phase of the province's immunization plan.

But the lower rate at Cottonwoods highlights the dilemma officials face when administering a vaccine that is not mandated in high-risk workplaces.

"Right now, if we said you can't work unless you're vaccinated, it would be impossible to run our facility," Fenton told CBC Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

"So we need to give it more time so we have more of a vaccinated population and we have time to also formulate those policies."

Requests for comment to the care home were redirected to the health authority. When asked, Interior Health did not specify the total number of workers currently employed at the care home.

Vaccines not mandatory for workers

Henry reiterated Thursday that vaccines aren't required for care-home workers.

"None of the vaccine programs in Canada or in B.C. are mandatory, including COVID vaccines, and I don't believe this one needs to be either," she said.

She noted a certain percentage of the Cottonwoods staff was not available the first time vaccines were offered. Others had concerns and "legitimate questions" about the new vaccines that the province has worked to address, she said.

"Interior Health is working with the community and the care home to make sure everyone has the opportunity to be immunized and get those rates up to where we need them to be to protect people."

Fenton said during typical influenza seasons, staff who aren't vaccinated are sent home without pay if there's an outbreak at their facility.

She said she expects once the province reaches a critical mass of vaccines, it will implement a similar policy.

She noted staff at Cottonwoods are still adhering to all prevention measures, including wearing full protective gear and physical distancing.

Fenton said eight of the confirmed cases at Cottonwoods were vaccinated, but were still within the two to three-week window period when the body develops antibodies in response to the vaccine.

She said it was too soon to gauge the severity of the cases, noting that can take two to three weeks, but pointed to data that show the vaccines have largely curbed severe cases and deaths.

"We'll watch this outbreak very closely to see how these outcomes are different from previous outbreaks we've had," she said.