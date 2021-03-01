Kootenay environmental group raises $400K to rescue forest from clear-cutting

An environmental group has raised $400,000 to save a 49-hectare mature forest in southeastern B.C., from potential clear-cutting by a private landowner.

In its press release Monday, the Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society says it will use the money to buy the land above Cottonwood Lake — eight minutes of drive south of Nelson, B.C. — from its owner with the help of the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

After the purchase is complete, the area will be managed in perpetuity by a land trust.

The society's communication director Mitchell Scott says the group was able to raise a substantial amount of funds in the 20 months leading up to its Feb. 28 deadline, thanks to support from more than 1,000 individuals, businesses, government agencies and non-profit organizations in Nelson and beyond.

"This community has really stepped up in a huge way … everything from kids in school having little art fundraisers to some larger donors," Scott said Monday to Chris Walker, the host of CBC's Daybreak South. "It really is a community win."

Important recreational, conservation area

Scott says the Cottonwood Lake Regional Park has been an important recreational and natural conservation spot.

"It's a really important grizzly bear corridor," he said. "It connects to mountain ranges."

The area around Cottonwood Lake Regional Park has been subject to extensive logging over the years. In March 2019, the Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society backed a public campaign to convince the Regional District of Central Kootenay to buy 21.6 hectares of private land on the regional park's boundary. That property was finally purchased by the Columbia Basin Trust and the regional district.

Now the society's $400,000 purchase of land above the lake will further protect forests in the area from logging and tree theft.

In its report in December 2019, the Sierra Club of B.C. said clear-cutting of B.C. forests is contributing more to greenhouse gases than the burning of fossil fuels. Last September, the B.C. Forest Practices Board said clear-cutting is threatening the regeneration of forests in B.C.'s southern Interior.

