Security specialist Brian Farr doesn't shop at Costco very often, but when he does he lets his wife deal with customer service staff when they exit the store.

"I try not to go with her as much as I possibly can because it's an argument every time I leave," Farr said over the phone from his home in Burnaby, B.C.

Farr contacted CBC News after he read last week's story about a B.C. man who filed a human rights complaint because the store checked his backpack and not women's purses.

For Farr, who has worked in the security industry for about 25 years as a loss prevention agent, supervisor and now a freelance contractor, the issue isn't about whether the man was discriminated against — it's about the fact that retailers, by law, aren't allowed to search customers' bags.

"I hate it when I see people having their rights trampled on because [stores] are afraid to lose money," Farr said.

There are plenty of ways stores can minimize theft without checking people's bags, Farr says, such as placing security guards near items that are frequently taken, and installing beeping anti-theft tags on items.

Unless a security guard has witnessed a crime, Farr and other experts say, random bag checks violate a person's Charter rights.

A recent B.C. Human Rights Tribunal decision says checking backpacks doesn't discriminate against men, because women can also use them. But security consultant Brian Farr says that decision misses the point. (Shutterstock)

That's a direct contradiction of Costco's rules concerning customers, who must purchase a membership to shop there. As part of its membership conditions, the store stipulates that it reserves the right to check customers' bags.

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee, who has represented clients who were wrongfully accused of theft and detained, disagrees. Lee says even private clubs that require memberships can't violate a person's rights.

"Stores don't have that much power to conduct searches of customers bags or searches of any belongings when they're leaving the store," Lee said.

CBC News contacted Costco, but the store declined to comment.

5 criteria

Craig Patterson, director of applied research at the University of Alberta School of Retailing, says theft is a substantial problem for merchants — especially for stores with tight profit margins.

But Patterson agrees that security staff can't search bags unless they've witnessed a crime.

Farr says there are five criteria a security agent must follow before they can detain a person believed to have stolen from a store.

Observe the person taking the item. See the person concealing the item. Continuously watch the person as they walk through the store to ensure they don't leave the item somewhere else. Observe the person walk past the cash register. Watch the person walk out of the store.

Experts say that detaining someone who hasn't been proven to have shoplifted is a violation of that person's rights and can sometimes reveal discrimination. (Shutterstock)

If a security guard has followed these steps, they can use appropriate force to detain an individual until a police officer arrives, Farr says. If not, they run the risk of violating a person's rights.

"Laws are not always written to catch bad people. They're written in such wording to protect good people from wrongful prosecution and harassment," Farr said.

Most people aren't aware of their rights, Farr says — and he thinks stores like Costco take advantage of that.

An innocent person who has been asked to have their bag checked should calmly assert their rights, Farr says, ask what crime they've committed and walk away.

Mistakes can be costly

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee agrees with Farr's assessment.

Random bag searches are particularly problematic, Lee says, because in her experience they can reveal discrimination.

"It seems that in the cases I've dealt with, the motivation often comes down to the individual's skin colour," she said.

Security expert Brian Farr says that even asking for a customer's receipt could be viewed as illegally detaining that person. (Shutterstock)

In such cases, a person could be entitled to compensation, Lee says, especially if there was a confrontation that could have harmed a person's dignity or reputation.

Farr says it's cases like those that show why stores should employ properly trained security guards and avoid what could be an expensive lawsuit.

"The joke that we always say in the security industry is if you've if you think hiring good security is expensive, hire a bad one and find out."