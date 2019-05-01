An argument over a parking spot at a Vancouver Island Costco over the weekend allegedly ended with a woman pulling out a machete, according to RCMP.

A driver phoned police around midday on Sunday, saying she was trying to park at the Costco in Langford, B.C., when another woman cut her off and abruptly took the parking stall.

When the two women started to argue over the space, the suspect reached into her vehicle and pulled out the machete — a large, sword-like knife.

A statement from police said she showed it to the other woman and held it "in a threatening manner."

The woman said she backed away and phoned police.

On Tuesday, RCMP said they have identified the suspect but haven't been able to find her.

"We know who you are, you know who you are, please turn yourself in. We would like to provide you with an opportunity to tell us what happened," Const. Nancy Saggar said in the statement.

Saggar also reminded the public not to engage with anyone in a road rage situation and to instead pull over and phone 911.

Langford is a fast-growing city on southern Vancouver Island, west of Victoria, with a population of about 35,000.