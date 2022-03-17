Here's why you're paying more for these 5 items, according to experts

As you've probably noticed, many things are expensive right now. CBC News looked at the cost of five items people purchase regularly, and talked to business owners and industry experts about what's behind the surging prices.

Baked goods

Purebread co-owner Mark Lamming says the retail cost of the raspberry white chocolate scone has gone up by about 5 per cent, when the actual cost to make the item has gone up by nearly 18 per cent. (CBC News)

Mark Lamming, co-owner of Purebread bakery in Vancouver and Whistler, says their raspberry white chocolate scone now costs $5, a 5 per cent increase from its previous $4.75 — while the cost of making it has gone up by nearly 18 per cent.

People may be paying more for their favourite treats because of the price of ingredients, he says, which has gone up by about 10 to 15 per cent each month in the last two years. The price of flour, for example, has gone up 70 per cent, he adds.

"It just seems to be that the supply chain is really under pressure and the demand has come back faster," Lamming said.

Vancouver's Kanadell Japanese Bakery also increased the price of their baked goods this month, says owner Keiko Nakanishi, as flour, eggs and butter are now more expensive.

According to Tony Llewwellyn, sales director at Snow Cap Enterprises Ltd., drought in the prairies last summer devastated wheat crops, reducing supply and driving up the cost of flour. Snow Cap is a B.C.-based food distribution company from which Purebread and Kanadell source most of their ingredients.

Dairy is also more expensive because the cost of feeding livestock has gone up, Llewwellyn adds.

Though the company mostly sources B.C. products, occasionally they source from other provinces or out of the country. When this happens, transportation costs — including fuel surcharges and service fees — also drive prices up. Llewellyn says they've seen about a 200 per cent increase in shipment costs from North America and Europe, forcing companies like Snow Cap to pass on costs to small business owners.

"There's nothing wrong with enterprise, but this is the wrong time to charge those substantial rates," he said, adding there should be more government regulation over the fees transportation companies charge to avoid price gouging.

Furniture

The cost of using shipping containers, which help deliver raw materials to make sofas, has gone up massively, says Rick Ripoli of Stylus Made to Order Sofas — driving up the cost of furniture, like sofas, as well. (CBC News)

In January, Rick Ripoli of Stylus Made To Order Sofas spoke to CBC about the challenges furniture companies are facing, including cost increases for materials, supply shortages and longer wait times for items to arrive.

Things haven't changed, he says. Pre-pandemic, a shipping container of raw materials from Asia cost Ripoli about $1,800. In March, he paid $15,000.

Trevor Heaver, professor emeritus at University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business, says a shopping surge in 2021 is partly to blame for the massive increase in shipping container costs.

Heaver says North American ports became severely congested because workers on the ground could only work so quickly.

"So it's not just a matter of how fast you can unload the ship, but how fast you can move commodity boxes across terminals and how many hours warehouses are open to receive the boxes and what capacity they have to empty and return the boxes," he said.

Raw materials have also become more expensive, according to Ripoli: polyurethane foam, which is used to stuff sofas, is a petroleum product, and as the price of oil has increased so has the cost of the foam.

"Where price increases used to be three or four per cent ... [now] it's always a double-digit increase," he said.

Used cars

According to AutoTrader.ca, the average price of a used Honda Civic — a popular used car option — increased by 41.7 per cent over the last two years in Canada. (CBC News)

According to data from AutoTrader.ca, the average price of a used Honda Civic, a popular option for used car buyers, increased by 41.7 per cent between February 2020 to February 2022.

Meanwhile the average price of a used vehicle in B.C. is more than $40,000, said the company, a year-over-year increase of 32 per cent.

Baris Akyurek, director of marketing intelligence at AutoTrader.ca, says analyzing buyer habits has led to a few theories.

One potential reason is health and safety, he says: people no longer want to take public transport or rideshare services, and are buying their own vehicle instead.

"Now that things are opening up ... we believe that some of this pent-up demand has been started to get realized," he said.

A low supply of new cars is another factor. Akyurek says ongoing problems with manufacturing microchips, which control functions within the vehicle, mean fewer cars are being manufactured around the world.

Once production of new vehicles returns to normal, he expects prices to stabilize again.

Flowers

Blossom and Vine Co. owner Michelle Hodgson says imported and local flower prices have increased since the start of the pandemic, due to a combination of scaled-back production and greater demand. (CBC News)

In early 2020, the average bouquet cost $35 to $40, says Michelle Hodgson, owner of Vancouver-based Blossom and Vine Co. Now, expect to pay upwards of $50 for the same bouquet.

Prices for roses and carnations, often imported from South America, have gone up by around 40 per cent over the last two years, she says.

Flowers produced locally, meanwhile — chrysanthemums, snapdragons, tulips, peonies — have also become more expensive as demand from local businesses has also gone up.

Hodgson adds that many growers around the world have had to stop or scale back production during the pandemic.

"So we're still seeing the effects of decisions that were made at the beginning of the pandemic affecting our supply today," she said.

According to Bridgitte Anderson, CEO and president of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, many businesses that are members of the organization are struggling with these costs, as well as labour challenges such as retaining staff.

She says rising costs and inflation do not give businesses many options, forcing them to increase prices to keep operating.

"We're seeing it really right across the board, whether we're talking about small businesses or medium-sized businesses," Anderson said.

Lumber

UBC forestry professor John Innes says when home building and renovations skyrocketed in 2021, so did the demand for lumber, which was already in short supply. (CBC News)

Non-profit Habitat for Humanity is currently building 19 homes in Mission, B.C. — and the cost to build them has gone up substantially, according to Steph Baker, interim CEO and vice president of construction.

Baker says the cost of lumber exceeded their original budget by 35 per cent, about $114,000 in additional costs.

"It's impacting our ability to build affordable homes," she said.

The non-profit also runs ReStores — stores that sell new and used items including home decor and construction supplies.

But donated wood products like lumber and furniture are hard to come by, Baker says.

"It is gone the same day that it comes onto the floor."

John Innes, forestry professor at UBC, says the price of lumber has fluctuated "wildly" in recent years due to a variety of reasons, including pandemic restrictions shutting down production for many B.C. companies in 2020.

There was also the belief that year that there would be a reduction in house building in the U.S., he adds, leading companies to produce less lumber.

In B.C., old growth logging deferrals has reduced the area companies are permitted to log, while invasive bark beetles — which feed on trees — and wildfires have made it difficult to source good-quality wood.

"The amount of lumber that's available is getting tighter and therefore the prices are going up," Innes said.

Will this continue?

Andrey Pavlov, a finance professor at Simon Fraser University, says he believes companies will eventually start to produce more items which will level out prices.

But he also says governments should make it easier to produce goods within Canada so the economy isn't vulnerable to global forces.

"Especially for smaller economies like Canada, it's very important to be competitive and create business conditions where local firms can take on more manufacturing," Pavlov said.