29-year-old corrections officer identified as victim of Delta shooting

Delta police have identified the victim of a daylight shooting on Saturday as 29-year-old Bikramdeep Randhawa of Surrey.

The incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. near the Scottsdale Centre at 72nd Avenue and 120th Street.

Randhawa was a provincial corrections officer, Delta police said.

Based on the behaviour of the suspects, the incident is considered to be targeted, though the motive for the shooting is unknown, Delta police said Sunday in a written statement.

Randhawa was not known to police, the statement said.

A video from the scene posted on Twitter on Saturday appears to show a person running through a parking lot and getting in a vehicle and speeding away. Police said a suspect vehicle involved in the incident was discovered burned in Burnaby on Saturday.

"We're looking at all possible aspects as to why this crime was committed," Inspector Guy Leeson, head of investigative services for Delta police, said in the written statement.

"We will examine every potential motive thoroughly. Whether it was a case of mistaken identity, a matter related to his personal life or if there is a possibility the shooting was related to the victim's occupation."

Delta police said they have also obtained video that shows images of the aftermath of the shooting.

As of early Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Delta police said they are working with B.C. Corrections and other law enforcement partners about possible links to other incidents in Metro Vancouver.

So far, police said, they are unable to determine whether this shooting can be linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Police are asking anyone who knew Randhawa, or who could have information related to why he was targeted in this manner, to please contact police at 604-946-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said drivers who were unable to access their vehicles parked behind police crime scene tape may now return to the scene to retrieve them.

"Our officers worked through the night on this investigation, securing evidence, and were able to significantly shrink the size of the crime scene shortly after 5 a.m., May 2. We want to thank those drivers for their patience and understanding. We are working hard to ensure we don't miss even the smallest detail," said Leeson.