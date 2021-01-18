Coroner's inquest called into death of 20-year-old Hudson Brooks, shot 9 times by police

An inquest has been called by the BC Coroners Service into the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Hudson Brooks, almost six years ago in Surrey, B.C.

Brooks was shot nine times by Const. Elizabeth Cucheran in a parking lot adjacent to the District 5 RCMP detachment in south Surrey in the early morning hours of July 18, 2015.

A preliminary inquiry heard how Brooks was wearing only boxer shorts as he walked down 152nd Street yelling "kill me," "they're going to kill me" and "sorry, Mom!"

When an RCMP officer pulled out of the detachment's parkade to investigate, Brooks began pounding on the vehicle.

The officer locked his doors, activated his emergency lights and air horn and called for help over the radio. Cucheran ran out of the detachment in full uniform, armed with her service pistol, baton and pepper spray.

Both Cucheran and the other officer on scene say that Brooks, who had consumed large amounts of alcohol and cocaine, didn't appear to have anything in his hands.

Brooks moved toward Cucheran, and as she backed away, she fired her pistol several times. As she retreated, she tripped over a ledge and fell, with Brooks falling on top of her. Cucheran also shot herself in the leg during the incident.

In December 2017, Cucheran was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, but the charges were stayed two year later when the Crown said that evidence presented at the preliminary inquiry established that her use of her gun "was entirely reasonable in the circumstances."

The coroner's inquest begins March 1, 2021. Presiding coroner Lyn Blenkinsop and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath.

A coroner's inquest can make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances and does not determine legal responsibility.