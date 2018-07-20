Coroner orders inquest into suspected overdose death of B.C. teen

A coroner's inquest has been scheduled for a 16-year-old Victoria boy who died of an apparent opioid overdose last year.

Elliot Eurchuk's parents have been calling for such an inquiry since shortly after he died at home on April 20, 2018.

The B.C. Coroners Service says the public has an interest in learning more about Elliot's death.

The inquest will review what happened and may result in a jury recommending measures to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Elliot's parents described him as a kind and funny athlete, who may have been taking street drugs to help him sleep. They said his drug use began after he was prescribed opioids for surgeries on his jaw and shoulder.

The inquest will begin on June 17 at the University of Victoria.

Coroner's juries do not make findings of legal responsibility.