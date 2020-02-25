Volunteers makes task of self-isolation easier amid coronavirus fears

A Richmond resident and former Wuhan resident is leading a group of volunteers to help travellers returning from China who might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

After hearing the news from her home city and province at the epicentre of the outbreak in China, Fatima Wang searched for something she could do in Canada. Through social media, Wang, who works as a financial adviser, discovered the Self-Quarantine Support Groups for Greater Vancouver.

It's like Skip The Dishes or Uber Eats — but for people who have self-quarantined after visiting China.

Currently, Canada's Public Health Agency says travellers returning from Hubei, China are asked to contact the public health authority in their province within 24 hours of arrival.

Travellers with a fever, cough or difficulty breathing are asked to immediately call the public health authority and limit contact with others through self-isolation for 14 days.

But self isolation can make it difficult to get supplies and that's where volunteers like Wang are making a difference.

Using WeChat, a Chinese messaging and social media app, residents in self-isolation tell volunteers about what they need, whether it's groceries, medical supplies or even a ride for a relative stuck at the airport. After a request has been made, area leaders assign volunteers to help out.

Residents in self-isolation tell volunteers about what they need, whether it's groceries, medical supplies or even a ride for a relative stuck at the airport. Here volunteer Fatima Wang picks up groceries.

Volunteers have also created DIY videos on how to secure living spaces and retrofit vehicles to prevent the spread of disease.

Wang, who has since become the area leader for the Richmond group, says volunteers have provided services to more than 100 people in Metro Vancouver.

"The whole group in Richmond makes deliveries everyday," said Wang. "Usually, we put things in front of their garage door and they don't need to see us and we don't need to see them."

A personal loss

Wang has lived in B.C. for over 10 years, but still has family in Wuhan. The Chinese city, in the province of Hubei, has nearly 11 million residents and has been under lockdown since Jan. 23.



Wang says she experienced personal tragedy as a result of the lockdown when two days before the Chinese New Year, her uncle-in-law died from heart disease after he was denied treatment at five overcrowded hospitals in Wuhan.

Wang says given what's happened in Wuhan, she doesn't take concerns about coronavirus lightly but recognizes the task of self-isolation can be difficult.

She said she hopes she and fellow volunteers can make it a little bit easier.

