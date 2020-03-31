THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 970 total cases of COVID-19 in the province.

19 people have died and 106 are in hospital, including 60 in intensive care.

469 have now recovered from the disease.

Nineteen major hospitals in B.C. have been designated as COVID-19 care sites.

Paid parking will be suspended at B.C. hospitals.

Nearly half of the province's COVID-19 patients — 469 people — have recovered from their illness. But the number of people hospitalized continues to rise, with 106 patients in hospital as of Monday afternoon, including 60 who are in intensive care. The rise is partly because patients are being put on ventilators earlier, as that has helped with patient recovery, Henry has said.

The B.C. Coroners Service also confirmed Monday that the province has had its first death of a COVID-19 patient at home, rather than in hospital. Dentist Dr. Denis Vincent became ill after the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver.

Nineteen major B.C. hospitals are now designated as COVID-19 primary care sites. According to Health Minister Adrian Dix, 4,233 hospital beds are available across B.C., and 200 beds are being made ready at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Dix also announced Monday that paid parking will be suspended as of April 1 for the public, staff and patients at all health authority sites to support physical distancing.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7:00 p.m. PT Monday, there were 7,474 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 92 deaths. There have also been two COVID-19-related deaths of Canadians abroad — one in Japan and one in Brazil.

For a look at what's happening in other provinces and the territories, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

