THE LATEST:

There was no Sunday update on the latest numbers in B.C.

As of Saturday, there were 884 cases in the province with 92 new cases announced and one new death.

Forty-five per cent of those who have contracted the novel coronavirus — 396 people — have recovered.

A person connected to the Royal Arch Masonic long-term care home in Vancouver has tested positive for COVID-19.

Teachers are back on the job today and are working on a plan to teach students at home.

There are new rules around grocery shopping, including leaving reusable bags at home.

The B.C. government announced $3 million in emergency funding Sunday to help struggling food banks.

Following the last update on Saturday, when 92 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, Dr. Bonnie Henry and provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a new update at 1:30 p.m. PT from Victoria.

This morning, many teachers across B.C. are back on the job, trying to figure out how they will educate students who are at home.

In-class learning at B.C. schools was suspended indefinitely by the province on March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers will either be working from home or returning to schools in small groups, to abide by physical distancing rules to pick up materials.

The province says that parents and students should expect to hear from their teachers this week about what to do.

On Friday, the province launched Keep Learning BC, a new at-home education resource website for parents and caregivers who will likely be helping with their child's education for the remainder of the school year.

At the direction of the public health office, the Ministry of Education says schools will stay open with limited staff to support children whose parents are essential front-line workers. But officials are asking that parents do not show up at schools with children before contacting principals or administrators.

Long-term care home list grows

A person connected to the Royal Arch Masonic long-term care home in Vancouver has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

Family members of the residents have been notified, but an email from the health authority to CBC didn't make clear whether it is a resident or staff member who has tested positive.

The facility is a 151-bed long-term care home in the Champlain Heights area of Vancouver.

On Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 12 long-term care homes throughout the province have had a staff member or resident infected.

Grocery store restrictions

Grocery stores and other food retailers shouldn't allow customers to use their own reusable bags or boxes, according to new guidance from the B.C. Ministry of Health on how retailers should help curb the spread of COVID-19.

That's part of three pages of guidance released by the ministry, along with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, to food retailers.

The advisory clarifies that more than 50 people can be in a large grocery store at once, provided that proper physical distancing — staying at least two metres away from anyone outside your household — is possible.

The province also announced a new ministerial order under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIPPA) that will enable the broader use of communications tools in the fight against COVID-19.

The order will help people working on the front lines to share information with individuals using apps such as Slack.

The province says the order was needed to "to temporarily enable the use of technologies that would otherwise be restricted under FOIPPA's current rules."

The latest numbers in B.C.

On Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said although the number of new cases was one of the largest daily increases since the outbreak began, the percentage rate of growth has fallen to about 10 per cent.

But Henry warned that a severe outbreak is still possible if people don't continue to follow advice from health officials, which includes physical distancing and staying home if you are sick.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Saturday Canada had a total of 6,320 confirmed and presumptive cases, with 66 deaths. Two Canadians have died outside of the country. To date, provinces have listed 592 cases as recovered or resolved. (Not all provinces are listing that information.)

For a look at what's happening in other provinces and the territories, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

