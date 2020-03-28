THE LATEST:

There are a total of 884 cases in the province with 92 new cases announced Saturday and 1 new death.

45 per cent of those who have contracted the coronavirus — 396 people — have recovered.

81 people are in hospital, 52 in intensive care.

There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

Province confirms it is using experimental treatments in one facility.

There are new domestic travel restrictions for those showing coronavirus symptoms.

On Saturday provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said although the number of new cases was one of the largest daily increases since the outbreak began, the percentage rate of growth has fallen to about 10 per cent.

British Columbia continues to show a glimmer of hope that drastic physical distancing measures may be helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But she warned that a severe outbreak is still possible if people don't continue to follow advice from health officials, which includes physical distancing and staying home if you are sick.

The provincial health officer also confirmed that B.C. has been using anti-malarial and anti-viral drugs in trials at one facility, although she didn't confirm where.

There are now 12 long-term care homes in B.C. that have had a staff member or resident infected, an increase from 11 on Friday.

Henry and provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold their next media availability and update from Victoria on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

No lock down yet

Many continue to call for a more stringent lockdown to keep people from leaving their homes and risk infecting others, Henry said. But the province wants essential services can stay open so is hesitant to implement a blanket call to stay home.

She said there has been "extraordinary" goodwill in communities with people caring for one another and those efforts need to continue to cope with the pandemic.

Restriction on domestic travel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new domestic travel restrictions on Saturday to anyone showing signs of the virus, which include a cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

As of Monday at noon, domestic travel by plane or train will be off the table for anyone exhibiting those symptoms, as part of additional measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 illness across the country.

Stories of hope and recovery

Meantime, stories of people struggling with, and overcoming infections, are being shared.

A 99-year-old West Vancouver man who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered completely and is back to his "cheerful old self," his daughter says after his symptoms resolved while receiving care at the Hollyburn House retirement home.

British Columbians around the province are also sharing their stories of coping with the uncertainty by making time for things they didn't do before the pandemic such as exercising more, baking and laughing.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of Saturday Canada had a total of 5,655 confirmed and presumptive cases, with 61 deaths. To date, provinces have listed 508 cases as recovered or resolved. (Not all provinces are listing that information.)

