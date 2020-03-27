THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily briefing at noon PT.

792 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C. 16 people have died and 73 are in hospital.

275 people have recovered from the disease.

Modelling shows physical distancing may have significantly slowed the spread of the disease.

B.C. hospitals are reasonably prepared for an influx of COVID-19 patients, according to the same report.

Liquor stores across the province will no longer be open on Sundays.

Ten days into B.C.'s state of emergency, there are glimmers of hope that drastic physical distancing measures may be helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A report released Friday shows that measures banning public gatherings and encouraging people to remain at home may have slowed the rate of spread of new COVID-19 cases by half. The same report found B.C. hospitals are "reasonably" prepared to handle the inevitable influx of COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, officials announced that another 67 people in B.C. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 792 cases to date. Two new deaths were recorded, bringing the province's total to 16.

As of Friday, 73 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospital and 275 people had recovered from the disease. Eleven long-term care homes have had confirmed cases.

Online option for some legal disputes

This week, the province suspended mandatory time limitations for starting court proceedings at all levels during the current state of emergency. Most of the usual functions of B.C.'s courts have been put on hold in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But B.C.'s unique Civil Resolution Tribunal — which hears small claims, strata and car accident disputes online — is still operational. The tribunal is offering time extensions and fee waivers for anyone affected by COVID-19.

How have you been affected by the coronavirus? Let us know by emailing covid@cbc.ca and include "personal story" in your subject line.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Canada had a total of 4,757 confirmed and presumptive cases, with 55 deaths. To date, provinces have listed 353 cases as recovered or resolved. (Not all provinces are listing that information.)

For a look at what's happening in other provinces and the territories, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.