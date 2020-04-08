What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on April 9, 2020
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT
- A total of 1,336 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C.
- 48 people have died.
- 838 of those patients have recovered from their illness.
- 135 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 61 in intensive care.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. continues on its slow downward trend, but outbreaks in long-term care homes remain a major concern.
Across the province on Wednesday, 135 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospital, including 61 in intensive care.
But provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced another five deaths from the disease, including three residents of long-term care homes. A total of 48 people have now died from the virus in B.C.
There are 21 active outbreaks in long-term care homes, and 138 residents and 88 staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. At the same time, a serious outbreak has hit Mission Institution, where 11 inmates have now tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, the upcoming long weekend continues to be a concern for officials in B.C. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have repeatedly pleaded with British Columbians to stay at home and resist the temptation to travel to second homes in small communities that might not have the resources to handle an outbreak.
Dix has also asked that Albertans and British Columbians avoid any non-essential travel between the two provinces.
- Your guide to financial help available for people in B.C. affected by the crisis
- How to apply for EI and COVID-19 emergency benefits
- Get the latest advisories, updates and cancellations for B.C.
Top stories today
- Every traveller returning to B.C. from abroad will now be required to present a formal self-isolation plan to provincial and federal authorities before they are allowed into the province.
- The wife and co-workers of a 47-year-old care-home worker who died of COVID-19 are mourning their loss.
- A 33-year-old woman diagnosed with COVID-19 says "For three days, I could barely get out of bed."
- An outbreak of COVID-19 has hit a federal prison, confirming the fears of prisoner and public health advocates who have been calling for the release of non-violent inmates.
- A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside — a troubling development for a neighbourhood with one of the country's most vulnerable populations.
- Residents of Fort St. John are growing increasingly nervous about ongoing work on the Site C dam project, where 10 workers are in isolation after showing symptoms of COVID-19
- All provincial parks in B.C. are closing effective immediately in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The City of Vancouver is asking the province to step in with tax deferrals and an emergency $200-million grant to help city hall's grim financial outlook.
Important reminders:
Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.
The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Canada had 19,291 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. CBC News, which has been tallying the reported deaths, has recorded 476 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, with two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad.
The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.
For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.
- When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.