Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT

A total of 1,336 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C.

48 people have died.

838 of those patients have recovered from their illness.

135 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 61 in intensive care.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. continues on its slow downward trend, but outbreaks in long-term care homes remain a major concern.

Across the province on Wednesday, 135 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospital, including 61 in intensive care.

But provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced another five deaths from the disease, including three residents of long-term care homes. A total of 48 people have now died from the virus in B.C.

There are 21 active outbreaks in long-term care homes, and 138 residents and 88 staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. At the same time, a serious outbreak has hit Mission Institution, where 11 inmates have now tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the upcoming long weekend continues to be a concern for officials in B.C. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have repeatedly pleaded with British Columbians to stay at home and resist the temptation to travel to second homes in small communities that might not have the resources to handle an outbreak.

Dix has also asked that Albertans and British Columbians avoid any non-essential travel between the two provinces.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Canada had 19,291 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. CBC News, which has been tallying the reported deaths, has recorded 476 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, with two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad.

The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

