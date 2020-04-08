THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT.

A total of 1,291 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C.

805 of those patients have recovered from their illness.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 138 patients were hospitalized, including 66 in intensive care.

43 people have died.

21 long-term care homes are currently affected by outbreaks.

Though there are signs of hope that B.C. is bringing the COVID-19 situation under control, health officials continue to be concerned that the upcoming holiday weekend could bring new chances to spread the disease.

The number of patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus has levelled out in recent days, even falling slightly from 149 on Saturday to 138 by Tuesday. At the same time, the rate at which new cases have been confirmed has slowed, with 25 new cases announced Tuesday, for a total of 1,291.

A total of 805 people — nearly two-thirds of all patients — have recovered from their illness. However, 43 patients have died.

At Tuesday's daily briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix both expressed concerns about the long weekend ahead.

While they said they're pleased with faith leaders' plans to celebrate all of the upcoming religious holidays virtually, they also pleaded with British Columbians to stay at home and resist the temptation to travel.

"It is important that we don't go to communities that don't have the resources to support us if we get sick," said Henry.

In the East Kootenay, the regional district has gone so far as to ask the provincial government to close the border with Alberta to stop residents of that province from holidaying in B.C.

Henry, however, says she doesn't have the authority to shut down a provincial boundary.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

In Canada, all provinces and territories except Nunavut have cases of COVID-19, with a total known case count of 17,987 patients and 421 deaths as of 6 p.m. PT Tuesday. Quebec and Ontario have been hardest hit, followed by Alberta and British Columbia. Nova Scotia on Tuesday reported its first COVID-19-related death.

The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

