THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily briefing at 3 p.m. PT.

A total of 1,266 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C.

783 of those cases have recovered from the illness.

As of Monday afternoon, 140 patients were hospitalized, including 72 in intensive care.

39 people have died.

23 long-term care homes now have cases.

Health officials are urging British Columbians to stick with physical distancing measures, as the evidence mounts suggesting B.C. is starting to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The number of patients hospitalized with the disease has fallen from 149 on Saturday to 140 on Monday. One death was recorded within 48 hours from Sunday to Monday, bringing the province's total to 39.

And the daily rate of new confirmed cases appears to have slowed. On Monday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 63 new cases identified over two days, bringing the total number of identified cases to 1,266.

But she and Health Minister Adrian Dix cautioned against easing up on strict physical distancing measures that have kept most British Columbians at home for the past few weeks.

"We have to be 100 per cent all in. We say it on a regular basis … but we simply cannot let up now," Dix said.

Henry said she continues to be concerned about new community outbreaks popping up, including in places like long-term care homes and correctional facilities. On Monday, she confirmed that a new outbreak had been detected at Mission Institution.

"These hotspots are concerning. They can quickly challenge our response," Henry said. "We must be steadfast in holding the line."

Top stories today

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

There are now more than 16,667 test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with cases recorded in every province and territory except Nunavut. As of 8:30 p.m. PT on Monday, CBC News has counted a total of 359 COVID-19 related deaths in Canada. The provinces and territories that offer information on people who have recovered listed more than 3,616 COVID-19 cases as resolved.

The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

