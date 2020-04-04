THE LATEST:

The province will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 1:30 p.m. PT from Victoria.

On Saturday, 29 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in British Columbia with three more deaths.

A total of 1,203 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C.

To date, 704 people have recovered from their illness.

149 patients are hospitalized, with 68 in intensive care.

The B.C. death toll from the virus stands at 38.

23 long-term care homes now have cases, along with two B.C. prisons.

Monday will see further reductions in TransLink service.

B.C.'s provincial health officer offered a glimmer of hope Saturday for the COVID-19 pandemic in the province when she announced 29 new cases, the lowest number announced in a day last week.

Still Dr. Bonnie Henry reiterated that despite any flattening of B.C.'s infection curve, now is not the time to let up on measures to maintain physical distance from each other.

Henry said B.C. is in that crucial, two-week period where officials could get a greater understanding of how orders and physical distancing measures are working.

There was no update to the numbers in B.C. on Sunday. Today's update will happen in Victoria at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Metro Vancouver transit reductions

Starting today there will be a further reduction of transit services in Metro Vancouver on bus and SeaBus due to plunging ridership and financial pressures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

SeaBus service will be reduced to every 30 minutes, all day long.

As of Wednesday, West Coast Express Train 4, which leaves Mission at 6:55 a.m. and Waterfront at 5:30 p.m., will be cancelled. And buses with very low ridership will have reduced service.

Further passenger limits for BC Ferries

The federal government is bringing in further measures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on commercial passenger vessels and ferries.

Ferries and essential passenger vessel operators are to immediately reduce the maximum number of passengers carried on board by half in an effort to comply with physical distancing rules.

Transport Canada says operators will also implement alternative practices to reduce the spread of the virus, such as keeping people in their vehicles.

It says the measures will be in place until at least June 30.

B.C. Ferries drastically chopped its service starting Saturday after it said ridership was down by 80 per cent. The company said it would be cutting its sailings in half.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 3 p.m. PT on Sunday Canada had 15,512 confirmed and presumptive cases, with 307 deaths. The provinces and territories that list information about recovered cases have reported 3,106 cases as resolved or recovered. There have also been two reported COVID-19 related deaths of Canadians abroad — one in Japan and one in Brazil.

The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

