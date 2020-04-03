THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT.

A total of 1,121 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C.

Six more people have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 35 in the province.

There are 149 hospitalizations, including 68 in intensive care, across B.C.

Six hundred and forty-nine people have recovered.

A case has been detected at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

B.C. has confirmed its first outbreak of COVID-19 at a jail, after an inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the Okanagan Correctional Centre near Oliver, B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday that the number of confirmed cases across the province has risen to 1,121. Thirty-five people have now died from COVID-19 in B.C.

As of Thursday, there were 149 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 68 in intensive care.

"The number of cases hospitalized is growing," Henry said. "But we are seeing the growth in a manageable way here in B.C."

Well over half of all confirmed patients — 641 in total — have fully recovered.

Henry also warned Thursday against tourism and other non-essential travel within B.C. to protect small communities, which are particularly vulnerable to outbreaks because they have fewer health resources.

Top stories today

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 9 p.m. PT Thursday, provinces and territories had reported 11,283 confirmed and presumptive cases, with 166 deaths. The provinces and territories that provide data on the cases considered resolved listed 1,979 cases as recovered.

The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting to learn the results of their test.

For a look at what's happening across the country, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.