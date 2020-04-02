THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update at 3 p.m. PT.

So far, 1,066 people in B.C. have had confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus, and 25 people have died. By Wednesday afternoon, 142 people were in hospital as a result of the virus, with 67 patients in intensive care.

More than half of all confirmed patients — 606 in total — have fully recovered.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Wednesday that COVID-19 cases have also been confirmed at two new long-term care facilities, for a total of 21 homes experiencing outbreaks in the Lower Mainland.

She said B.C. still has some tough weeks ahead, but "we will get through this" if people continue to stay physically distant from each other while maintaining social connections in other ways.

Also on Wednesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix issued a sharp reminder to travellers returning from abroad that they are legally required to self-isolate for 14 days or face possible jail time and fines. He said it would be a "a real betrayal" to fellow British Columbians to break the rules.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has announced that BC Hydro is offering a three-month bill credit to people who are out of work or working at a reduced wage because of the outbreak. The credit will be three times their average monthly bill over the previous year and will not have to be repaid.

For small businesses forced to close during the pandemic, the utility is offering bill forgiveness for April, May and June.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8 p.m. PT Wednesday, officials in Canada had reported 9,731 confirmed cases, with 129 deaths. The provinces and territories that are providing details on recovered cases have listed more than 1,600 as recovered.

The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting to learn the results of their test.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

