Today's briefing with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is at 1:30 p.m.

35 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths were announced Saturday.

The total number of people who have tested positive in B.C. is now 1,445.

58 people have died.

905 patients have recovered from the illness.

There were 134 COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Saturday, including 63 in intensive care.

The outbreak at Mission Institution continues to grow, with 35 cases now confirmed.

People in B.C. should not be travelling this long weekend unless it is absolutely essential.

There was no update about new cases on Sunday.

Provincial health officials will provide an update Monday afternoon on the number of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. over the last 48 hours.

The last official update on Saturday confirmed 35 new cases, bringing the provincial total to 1,445.

There have been 58 deaths from the virus. The number of fully recovered patients is 905.

There are 20 active outbreaks in long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland, while the number of cases at Mission Institution, a federal prison, continues to climb, with 35 confirmed.

Long weekend travel concerns

Health authorities say despite long-weekend travel to communities across B.C., for the most part, people are respecting physical distancing orders.

BC Ferries is seeing a fraction of the traffic that they would normally see this weekend, according to provincial authorities. (BC Ferries)

At her daily briefing on Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she'd been in contact with BC Ferries, which has significantly reduced sailings and is operating at 50 per cent capacity.

Over the long weekend, people living in the towns of Princeton, Coalmont, and Tulameen took to social media, posting photos of trailers and campsites set up in their communities.

The mayor of Princeton said the only local grocery store had its shelves emptied this weekend.

"People just don't seem to understand that we have a limited amount of resources here and we can't afford at this time to have those extra pressures put on those resources," said Spencer Coyne.

Trailers have been staying at a private campground near the Granite Creek recreational site in Coalmont, B.C. (Submitted)

Coyne says people will keep travelling out of town unless the government bans non-essential travel.

However, Henry says the province has no plans to put travel restrictions in place to curb non-essential travel within B.C.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7 a.m. PT Sunday, Canada had 24,383 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The provinces and territories that provide data on recovered cases listed 7,185 as resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths, which is based on public health information and reporting, lists 764 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, as well as two coronavirus-linked deaths of Canadians abroad.

The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. Find information about COVID-19 from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Non-medical information about COVID-19 is available in B.C. from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. PT, seven days a week at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319). What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

