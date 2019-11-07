What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on April 12, 2020
The next update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is Monday afternoon
THE LATEST:
- 35 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths were announced Saturday.
- The total number of people who have tested positive in B.C. is now 1,445.
- 58 people have died.
- 905 patients have recovered from the illness.
- There were 134 COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Saturday, including 63 in intensive care.
- The outbreak at Mission Institution continues to grow, with 26 cases now confirmed.
- People in B.C. should not be travelling this long weekend unless it is absolutely essential.
Provincial health officials are closely monitoring long-weekend travel to communities across B.C., but say that for the most part, people are respecting physical distancing orders.
At her daily briefing on Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry tried to reassure residents of small communities along the coast that some reports of crowded ferries were "overblown."
"I am heartened that I think most people are doing what they need to do," said Henry.
She said she'd been in contact with BC Ferries, which has significantly reduced sailings and is operating at 50 per cent capacity.
Locals in smaller communities across the province voiced their frustrations Friday as visitors began arriving for the long weekend, potentially carrying COVID-19 to remote areas that don't have the resources to handle a major outbreak.
Many parks, beaches and other recreation areas in and around Metro Vancouver are closed, along with all provincial parks until at least the end of May.
However, Henry says the province has no plans to put travel restrictions in place to curb non-essential travel within B.C.
35 new cases Saturday
To date, B.C. has confirmed 1,445 cases of the virus and reported 58 deaths. Thirty-five new cases were announced Saturday, along with three new deaths.
The number of fully recovered patients is 905.
There are now 20 active outbreaks in long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland, while the number of cases at Mission Institution, a federal prison, continues to climb, with 26 confirmed.
Top stories today
- B.C. could be reaching the "maintenance phase" of its pandemic response. Hospitalizations and active cases of COVID-19 have been flat for the last 10 days.
- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says reports of crowded ferries are "overblown" and most people are staying home for the long weekend.
- Popular TV show The Good Doctor has given health authorities the gowns, face masks and gloves usually worn by its actors to help in the fight against COVID-19.
- Doctors in Prince George, B.C., are testing locally made intubation boxes to be used while working with COVID-19 patients.
- Birth doulas in B.C. are reporting increased anxiety among their third trimester clients as they grapple with the prospect of bringing new life into hospitals.
Parliament passes emergency bill
In Ottawa, Parliament passed the federal government's wage subsidy legislation Saturday night after an emergency sitting that saw MPs applauding collaboration between parliamentarians of all political stripes.
The legislation cleared both chambers of Parliament after days of protracted negotiations between the government and opposition parties produced an agreement to pass a bill that will flow billions of dollars to companies during the COVID-19 crisis.
Important reminders:
Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.
The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 7 p.m. PT Saturday, Canada had 23,318 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The provinces and territories that provide data on recovered cases listed 6,663 as resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths, which is based on public health information and reporting, lists 702 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, as well as two coronavirus-linked deaths of Canadians abroad.
The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority or 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.
- When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.
With files from The Canadian Press
