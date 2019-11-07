THE LATEST:

35 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths were announced Saturday.

The total number of people who have tested positive in B.C. is now 1,445.

58 people have died.

905 patients have recovered from the illness.

There were 134 COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Saturday, including 63 in intensive care.

The outbreak at Mission Institution continues to grow, with 26 cases now confirmed.

People in B.C. should not be travelling this long weekend unless it is absolutely essential.

Provincial health officials are closely monitoring long-weekend travel to communities across B.C., but say that for the most part, people are respecting physical distancing orders.

At her daily briefing on Saturday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry tried to reassure residents of small communities along the coast that some reports of crowded ferries were "overblown."

"I am heartened that I think most people are doing what they need to do," said Henry.

She said she'd been in contact with BC Ferries, which has significantly reduced sailings and is operating at 50 per cent capacity.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declares a public health emergency in the province on March 17, 2020. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr)

Locals in smaller communities across the province voiced their frustrations Friday as visitors began arriving for the long weekend, potentially carrying COVID-19 to remote areas that don't have the resources to handle a major outbreak.

Many parks, beaches and other recreation areas in and around Metro Vancouver are closed, along with all provincial parks until at least the end of May.

However, Henry says the province has no plans to put travel restrictions in place to curb non-essential travel within B.C.

CBC reporter Tina Lovgreen speaks with a woman at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal about why she was travelling from her Vancouver residence to her property on Galiano Island despite provincial advice not to travel this weekend. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

There are now 20 active outbreaks in long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland, while the number of cases at Mission Institution, a federal prison, continues to climb, with 26 confirmed.

Top stories today

Parliament passes emergency bill

In Ottawa, Parliament passed the federal government's wage subsidy legislation Saturday night after an emergency sitting that saw MPs applauding collaboration between parliamentarians of all political stripes.

The legislation cleared both chambers of Parliament after days of protracted negotiations between the government and opposition parties produced an agreement to pass a bill that will flow billions of dollars to companies during the COVID-19 crisis.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 7 p.m. PT Saturday, Canada had 23,318 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The provinces and territories that provide data on recovered cases listed 6,663 as resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths, which is based on public health information and reporting, lists 702 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, as well as two coronavirus-linked deaths of Canadians abroad.

The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

