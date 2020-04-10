What you need to know about COVID-19 in B.C. on April 10, 2020
Written update on B.C.'s daily numbers expected at about 3 p.m. PT
THE LATEST:
- A news release with B.C.'s numbers expected at around 3 p.m. PT.
- A total of 1,370 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C.
- 50 people have died.
- 858 patients have recovered from their illness.
- As of Thursday afternoon, there were 132 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 68 in intensive care.
- The outbreak at Mission Institution continues to grow.
As the long weekend begins, health officials in B.C. are warning that the province's progress on bending the COVID-19 curve could be lost if people don't resist the temptation to travel or gather with friends.
"We are not over the hump yet. We are going to have a bumpy ride for a while," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.
"Going into this long weekend, it is more important than ever that we keep going."
To date, B.C. has confirmed 1,370 cases of the virus in the province, including 858 patients who have fully recovered from their illness.
There are now 20 active outbreaks in long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland, while the number of cases at Mission Institution, a federal prison, continues to climb.
Top stories today
- Correctional Service Canada is now reporting 24 cases of COVID-19 at Mission Institution in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, an outbreak that doctors and lawyers believe could have been prevented.
- Dr. Joseph Finkler is returning to work at St. Paul's Hospital this week with a new perspective after recovering from COVID-19.
- As many churches and public buildings are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one Catholic parish in Vancouver is adapting by offering drive-thru confessionals.
- B.C. hospitals are taking part in the global effort to determine which drugs, if any, are effective in treating COVID-19 patients.
- The loss of advertising revenue related to the pandemic has led to the closure of the Vancouver Courier newspaper, while other local publications are laying off staff.
- Canada's real estate industry appears to be heading into a deep freeze despite the warming spring weather.
- E-Comm 911 says it's received inappropriate emergency calls from people with questions about whether a full lockdown is in effect, which public facilities have been closed and event cancellations.
Important reminders:
Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.
The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.
What's happening elsewhere in Canada
As of 9:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, Canada had reported 20,765 confirmed and presumptive cases. CBC News has counted a total of 544 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, and there are two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad.
The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.
For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.
What can I do to protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.
- When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Masks won't fully protect you from infection, but can help prevent you from infecting others.
- Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
With files from The Canadian Press
