A news release with B.C.'s numbers expected at around 3 p.m. PT.

A total of 1,370 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in B.C.

50 people have died.

858 patients have recovered from their illness.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 132 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 68 in intensive care.

The outbreak at Mission Institution continues to grow.

As the long weekend begins, health officials in B.C. are warning that the province's progress on bending the COVID-19 curve could be lost if people don't resist the temptation to travel or gather with friends.

"We are not over the hump yet. We are going to have a bumpy ride for a while," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.

"Going into this long weekend, it is more important than ever that we keep going."

To date, B.C. has confirmed 1,370 cases of the virus in the province, including 858 patients who have fully recovered from their illness.

There are now 20 active outbreaks in long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland, while the number of cases at Mission Institution, a federal prison, continues to climb.

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 9:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, Canada had reported 20,765 confirmed and presumptive cases. CBC News has counted a total of 544 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, and there are two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad.

The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting for test results.

For a look at what's happening across the country and the world, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

