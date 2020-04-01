THE LATEST:

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily briefing at 3 p.m. PT.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

24 people have died of the disease, while 507 patients have recovered.

128 patients are in hospital, including 61 in intensive care.

An outbreak has been identified in a group of temporary foreign farm workers in West Kelowna.

The B.C. government has extended the provincial state of emergency

On Tuesday night, Premier John Horgan used a province-wide address to urge British Columbians to do their part by staying home whenever possible and keeping a two-metre distance from other people outside the home.

"What we do today will affect what our doctors, nurses and first responders face in the days and weeks ahead. It will determine how many of us stay healthy, and how much we can do to flatten the curve," he said.

"You might not feel it in your living room, but everyone in B.C. Is pulling together and there are early signs that our actions are making a difference. But we can't stop now."

In a provincewide address on March 31, 2020, Premier John Horgan urged British Columbians to "do their part" by staying home to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus and announced B.C.'s state of emergency would be extended.

Horgan's address followed the news that there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 among a group of temporary foreign workers at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna.

Fourteen have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 63 other migrant workers are now in isolation, with more test results pending.

COVID-19 cases have also been confirmed at 19 long-term care and assisted-living facilities in the Lower Mainland.

By Tuesday afternoon, 128 people were in hospital as a result of the virus, with 61 patients in intensive care. Just over half of all patients — 507 in total — have fully recovered.

According to Henry, the peak of the outbreak is still to come in B.C., and it's crucial that people continue to keep their distance from others to minimize its impact.

"We know that, right now, it is still dangerous for us to be gathering in groups because that's where transmission can happen. We need to keep that firewall between us for the next couple weeks until we have a better idea of how this virus is moving through our community," Henry told CBC's The Early Edition on Tuesday.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 8:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Canada had 8,612 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, with 108 deaths. Provinces and territories have reported more than 1,240 cases as resolved, though it's important to note that data isn't available in all areas.

The numbers, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete picture, as they don't account for people who haven't been tested, those being investigated as a potential case and people still waiting to learn the results of their test.

For a look at what's happening in other provinces and the territories, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

