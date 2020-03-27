THE LATEST:

The provincial government has released a plan to provide a safe supply of drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

B.C. health officials to present latest modelling for the spread of the virus at a 10:30 a.m. PT briefing.

COVID-19-related calls are overtaking all others to 911 in B.C.

TransLink will start limiting seating on Metro Vancouver buses next week.

Violating public health orders in B.C. is now punishable by fines upw ards of $25,000.

Reselling essential supplies like medical gear is now banned in B.C. Fines can reach $10,000.

Municipal states of emergency have been suspended, except in Vancouver.

A specialized unit is now in place to ensure vital supplies keep flowing into B.C. during the crisis.

B.C. now has 725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

Nine long-term care homes in the province have COVID-19 cases.

66 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 26 in intensive care.

186 patients have recovered.

The provincial government says safe prescription drugs will be provided to people who use substances amid fears the illegal drug supply is becoming increasingly toxic as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy health minister Stephen Brown will present the latest modelling about the spread of the novel coronavirus in B.C. at a 10:30 a.m. PT technical briefing.

Crowds of people are pictured in the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The provincial government invoked extraordinary emergency powers to protect consumers from profiteers and to maintain the steady supply of goods and services for those who need them.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the order suspends the many community states of emergency already in place to avoid a patchwork response to the pandemic, adding the suspension does not apply to Vancouver, which has its own community charter.

Municipal bylaw officers will be permitted to enforce orders from the provincial health officer including limiting the size of gatherings.

The province is looking to use vacant convention centres and other large community spaces for overflow health facilities.

725 cases in B.C.

Another 66 people in B.C. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 725 cases in the province. The number of deaths remained at 14 on Thursday.

Vancouver is opening two emergency response centres in the city's downtown to create additional spaces for homeless people.

Seniors and those who want to help them are being urged to call the 211 helpline to connect them to support. Seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie says there are volunteers who want to pick up groceries and medications or drop off a meal for them.

British Columbia's College of Pharmacists is telling its members not fill prescriptions based on growing demands on social media for access to antiviral or antibiotic drugs to treat COVID-19, adding that a proven treatment does not yet exist and using unproven therapies is not only dangerous, but could risk the health of those who need those drugs for legitimate treatments.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says staff at the government's 811 health helpline managed to answer 5,070 calls on Wednesday.

If you have recovered from COVID-19 and want to share your experience, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix provides an update on COVID-19 preparations earlier this week. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Important reminders: Health officials widely agree the most important thing you can do to prevent coronavirus and other illnesses is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face. The World Health Organization said more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 infections are estimated to be mild.

What's happening elsewhere in Canada

As of 11 p.m. PT Thursday, there were more than 4,000 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 39 deaths. (Not all provinces are listing details about people who have recovered.)

For a look at what's happening in other provinces and the territories, check the CBC interactive case tracker.

Travellers returning to Canada from abroad are now facing a new, mandatory order to self-isolate for 14 days.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia. What should I do if I feel sick? Stay home. Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. What can I do to protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.

Keep at least two metres away from people who are sick.

When outside the home, keep two metres away from other people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Unless you're already infected, masks won't help you.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.